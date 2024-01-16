INDIA STOCKS-IT drags Indian shares after recent rally; HDFC Bank results eyed

(Updates to close)
By Bharath Rajeswaran
BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by a pullback in high-weightage IT stocks after a recent rally, while investors awaited the results of top private lender HDFC Bank.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 shed 0.29% to 22,032.30 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.27% to 73,128.77.
Both the benchmarks rose about 0.1% each to fresh record highs for the third session in a row, before reversing gains.
IT stocks shed 1.28%, after jumping 7.1% in the last two sessions on the back of better-than-expected results from the top four software companies.
HCLTech
Markets will be guided predominantly by earnings over the next few sessions as several key constituents are scheduled to report their results, said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.
Eight Nifty 50 companies, with a combined weightage of more than 30%, are due to report their quarterly earnings this week.
Financials were muted, ahead of results from the
highest-weighted Nifty 50 stock - HDFC Bank
Among individual stocks, National Aluminium Company
The two were among the top gainers in metals , which rose about 1%.
Paytm-parent One 97 Communications
Hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare
