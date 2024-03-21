News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-IT drags down Indian shares at the open

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 21, 2024 — 11:50 pm EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updates at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by information technology stocks after global firm and sector bellwether Accenture flagged a spending gloom due to economic uncertainty in the U.S., slashing its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.20% to 21,966.25, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.29% to 72,461.01, as of 9:18 a.m. IST

IT NIFTYIT dropped 3.2%, and was the only loser among the 13 major sectors.

Wipro WIPR.NS, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, HCLTech HCLT.NS, LTIMindtree LTIM.NS and Infosys INFY.NS shed between 2.75% and 4% and were the top five Nifty 50 losers.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.