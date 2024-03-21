INDIA STOCKS-IT drags down Indian shares at the open

Updates at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by information technology stocks after global firm and sector bellwether Accenture flagged a spending gloom due to economic uncertainty in the U.S., slashing its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.20% to 21,966.25, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.29% to 72,461.01, as of 9:18 a.m. IST

IT NIFTYIT dropped 3.2%, and was the only loser among the 13 major sectors.

Wipro WIPR.NS, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, HCLTech HCLT.NS, LTIMindtree LTIM.NS and Infosys INFY.NS shed between 2.75% and 4% and were the top five Nifty 50 losers.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

