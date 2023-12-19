News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-IT, consumer stocks propel India's Nifty, Sensex to record highs

December 19, 2023 — 11:56 pm EST

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes extended their surge to record highs for the eleventh time in 14 sessions in December on Wednesday, led by information technology and consumer stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.42% to 21,543.15 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.42% to 71,735.50, as of 10:14 a.m. IST.

IT index .NIFTYIT climbed 1.5%, rebounding from a 1% drop in the previous session.

LTIMindtree LTIM.NS, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS led the Nifty 50 gainers, adding 1.7-2.5%.

IT companies, drawing a significant share of their revenue from the U.S. market, have gained nearly 10% in the last two weeks on expectations of a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

"While recent Fed (Federal Reserve) commentary warranted an upward movement in IT stocks, the haze around the near term continues," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Accenture's weak results and unchanged guidance reaffirm our expectations of cautious near-term demand, they added.

Consumer stocks .NIFTYFMCG rose 1.25%, led by a 12% jump in Pepsi Indian bottler Varun Beverages VARB.NS on its foray into the South African market with a $159 million deal.

Energy stocks .NIFTYENR advanced 1%, driven by a 2.7% increase in Tata Power Company TTPW.NS, extending its weekly gains to about 4%.

The company's unit signed a 4.18 billion rupees ($50.3 million) contract with NTPC NTPC.NS on Friday.

India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks EMBA.NS lost about 5% on block deals after Blackstone's plan to exit the company.

"The support for Nifty is at 21,300 levels while the resistance is seen at 21,600 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

($1 = 83.1450 Indian rupees)

