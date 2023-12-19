INDIA STOCKS-IT, consumer stocks power India's Nifty, Sensex to new record highs

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes opened at new record highs on Wednesday, led by consumer and information technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.52% to 21,565.75 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.54% to 71,817.11, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.