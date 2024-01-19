News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-IT bump not enough for Indian shares to shrug off HDFC Bank-led weakness

Credit: REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

January 19, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian IT stocks helped the benchmark indexes close higher on Friday, but not by enough to avoid a weekly loss after a three-session losing streak sparked by HDFC Bank's disappointing results earlier in the week.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 0.75% higher to 21,622.60 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 0.7% up to 71,683.23. They lost 1.24% and 1.22%, respectively for the week.

The benchmarks tumbled nearly 3% from Tuesday to Thursday, mainly due to HDFC Bank's HDBK.NS slide following worries over its margins. Financial stocks .NIFTYFIN slid 4.1% this week.

"Apart from banking, other sectors are still holding strong. So, I don't see any reason that the market would witness any major correction," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for research at Religare Broking.

On Friday, IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States, climbed after U.S. labour data bolstered hopes of a soft landing for the economy, adding to the optimism after IT bellwethers flagged green shoots of demand recovery.

The IT index .NIFTYIT closed 0.92% higher for the day and 1.5% for the week.

"The buoyancy in the IT majors, when banking is on the back foot, seems to be giving some comfort," Mishra said.

The more domestically focused small-cap .NIFSMCP100 and mid-cap .NIFMDCP100 indexes rose over 1% each on the day. The small-caps declined 0.37% for the week, while mid-caps rose 0.64%.

Among individual stocks, Aditya Birla group-owned UltraTech Cement ULTC.NS closed 2% higher after its third-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations.

Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS ended 0.7% higher before reporting quarterly results. It missed analysts' quarterly profit expectations.

Index heavyweight Reliance IndustriesRELI.NS is due to report results after the bell.

