INDIA STOCKS-IT, banks drag Indian shares; US inflation data triggers rate jitters

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday dragged by a slide in information technology (IT) and bank stocks, while inflation concerns in the United States also weighed on investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.56% at 19,682.60 as of 10:31 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.61% to 66,001.50.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. High weightage IT index .NIFTYIT lost 0.75%, after InfosysINFY.NS and HCLTechHCLT.NS flagged weak client spending and cut their revenue forecast on Thursday.

Infosys tumbled as much as 4.5%, while HCLTech shares were volatile, rising 3.5% after losing 1.24% at the open.

Bank index .NSEBANK lost 0.85%, dragged by a fall in the largest state-owned lender State Bank of India SBI.NS and private lender Axis Bank AXBK.NS after global brokerage UBS downgraded both.

USB downgraded SBI to "sell" from "buy" and Axis Bank to "neutral" from "buy".

"From a macroeconomic perspective, India is still in a sweet spot as evidenced by inflation data," said Anita Gandhi, Founder and Head of Institution at Arihant Capital.

"However, weak revenue outlook from top IT companies indicates concerns on the growth side and could weigh on markets as they were not expecting lowering of guidance."

The more-domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 continued to outperform the blue-chips, rising 0.2% each.

"The earnings season would be the ultimate test for small- and mid-caps as results have to justify high valuations," Gandhi added.

Small- and mid-caps have risen 33% and 29%, respectively, compared to a 9% rise in Nifty 50 in 2023 so far.

