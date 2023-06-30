INDIA STOCKS-IT, auto stocks help Indian shares hit new highs

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Information technology (IT) and auto stocks helped India's benchmark indexes hit fresh record highs on Friday, after robust economic data from the United States eased fears of a slowdown and improved broader sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose as much as 1.21% to hit an all-time high of 19,201.70, before closing at 19,189.05. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN also gained 1.26% to settle at a fresh record of 64,718.56.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen over 10.5% in the three months ended June 30, its best performance since the September quarter of 2021.

The benchmark also logged its best week in over 11 months and extended gains for the fourth month in a row.

Analysts cited strong foreign inflows, cooling inflation, and steady corporate earnings growth as key reasons for the rise in Indian equities.

Midcaps .NIFMDCP100 also hit a fresh record while smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 hovered around their 52-week high.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with the heavyweight IT index .NIFTYIT and auto index.NIFTYAUTO rising over 2% each. The auto and bank.NSEBANK indexes jumped to fresh all-time highs as well.

Auto stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS, Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS and Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers, ahead of reporting June sales data.

Infosys jumped over 3%. IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from clients in the United States, and were propped up by strong economic data from that country.

An upward revision in first-quarter U.S. economic growth data, a surprise fall in jobless claims and positive results from the Federal Reserve's stress test have helped ease growth concerns in the world's largest economy. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 82.0972 Indian Rupees)

India's Nifty 50 jumps to a new record high on Friday https://tmsnrt.rs/3JAClCM

India's Nifty 50 posts best quarter since September 2021 https://tmsnrt.rs/435USxN

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

