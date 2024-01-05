INDIA STOCKS-IT, auto rebound lifts Indian shares

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes rose for the second session in a row on Friday, led by a jump in auto and IT stocks, while Macrotech Developers' robust sales boosted the realty sector.

However, strong macroeconomic fundamentals and steady earnings outlook are expected to support the domestic market rally, added Gandhi, referring to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) fiscal 2024 growth upgrade, stable inflation and strong credit growth.

The IT index .NIFTYIT advanced 1%, recovering from a sharp slide earlier in the week. Despite the rise so far, IT stocks are down 2.2% for the week, as Federal Reserve policy minutes and fresh labour market data in the U.S. dampened expectations of early U.S. rate cuts in 2024.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO added 0.5%, rebounding from a fall earlier in the week after mixed monthly sales data and tax demands for companies including Eicher MotorsEICH.NS, Mahindra & MahindraMAHM.NS.

Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL extended gains to a third session, adding 0.75%, on strong quarterly updates by key constituents like Macrotech DevelopersMACE.NS, SobhaSOBH.NS and Oberoi Realty OEBO.NS and robust sales outlook for the sector.

The more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained about 0.2% each. Despite the rise, analysts remained cautious on the segments, citing elevated valuations.

