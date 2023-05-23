INDIA STOCKS-IT, Adani stocks lift Indian shares, eye on US debt ceiling talks

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, powered by information technology and Adani group of stocks, even as markets kept an eye on the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.41% at 18,391.50 as of 10:08 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.33% to 62,165.70.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the metal index .NIFTYMET jumping nearly 3%. Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS, which has a weightage of 17% in the metal index, jumped over 12% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

All the Adani group stocks surged between 2% and 13%, and extended gains after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) drew a blank in probe into suspected violations in overseas investments in the group.

The Supreme Court's expert panel has ruled out a regulatory failure around the allegation of price manipulation.

"The high integrity of the members of the panel must have given confidence to investors to buy the beaten down (Adani) stocks," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS rose over 2% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers. The oil refiner reported a rise in fourth-quarter net profit, post-market hours on Monday.

High-weightage IT stocks .NIFTYIT rose nearly 1%. A report from credit ratings provider S&P Global Ratings, on Monday, said Indian IT companies have the resilience to downside risks due to strong balance sheets, high recurring cash flows, and execution track record.

While the debt ceiling talks in the U.S. did not yield an agreement on Monday, both U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to continue negotiations.

Asian markets advanced on hints of progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks and strong macroeconomic data from Japan. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

