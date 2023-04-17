INDIA STOCKS-Infosys triggers slide in Indian shares; IT stocks fall

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, dragged by a sharp slide in information technology (IT) stocks after weak quarterly earnings from Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 1.03% to 17,639.75, as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 1.21% to 59,700.44. Five of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

High weightage IT index .NIFTYIT tumbled 7%, with India's No.2 IT services exporter Infosys INFY.NS slumping 11%. The company forecast its revenue growth hitting a six-year low in fiscal 2024, with clients deferring spending due to recession worries in major markets, the United States and Europe.

India's top IT firm by market capitalisation, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NSfell 3%. The company alsoflagged uncertainty in the banking, financial, services and insurance (BFSI) segment in the near term in North American markets last week.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra TEML.NS lost nearly 7.5%.

Global equities remained subdued on rising odds of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in May after data showed resilience in core U.S. retail sales.MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 81.8620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

