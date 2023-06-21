INDIA STOCKS-India's Sensex hits fresh record high

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Sensex surged to a new record high on Wednesday, aided by persistent foreign inflows into equities on the back of strong macroeconomic data.

The Sensex rose as much as 0.41% to 63,588.31 in the early minutes of trade. The blue-chip index had previously hit a record high of 63,583.07 on December 1, 2022.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Varun H K, and Janane Venkatraman)

