INDIA STOCKS-India's Sensex hits fresh record high

June 21, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Sensex surged to a new record high on Wednesday, aided by persistent foreign inflows into equities on the back of strong macroeconomic data.

The Sensex rose as much as 0.41% to 63,588.31 in the early minutes of trade. The blue-chip index had previously hit a record high of 63,583.07 on December 1, 2022.

