INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty trades in a narrow range ahead of inflation data, Fed policy

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index hit a fresh record high in early trade on Tuesday before trimming gains as the focus stayed on crucial inflation data from India and the United States, due later in the day, and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose as much as 0.19% to a record high of 21,037.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.15% to 70,033.64.

Both indexes erased gains and were trading about 0.1% down as of 10:20 a.m. IST

"Markets are likely to consolidate in a narrow range for the next few sessions, given global central banks are set to announce policy outcome this week," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range between 20,975.30 and 21,037.90, narrowest in a month and second narrowest in at least three years.

India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices, reversing a three-month decline, a Reuters poll found. The data is due at 5:30 p.m. IST.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, while expected to show inflation moderating, is still seen above the Fed's target.

The inflation data and the Fed's commentary on Wednesday could influence the near-term rate outlook, according to two analysts. Asian markets were higher. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Mankind Pharma MNKI.NS dropped 3.3% on reports that three private equity firms planned to sell 5%-6% stake through block deals.

Dixon Technologies DIXO.NSjumped 5% after the company's unit secured a manufacturing contract from Lenovo.

Infosys INFY.NS erased early losses and was flat. India's No. 2 information technology company had announced on Monday that its CFO Nilanjan Roy resigned and would be succeeded by insider Jayesh Sanghrajka.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.