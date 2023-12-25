INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to open with slight gains, tracking Asia

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 is likely to start the last week of 2023 with slight gains, tracking gains in some Asian stocks, after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next year.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,423.50 as of 8:04 a.m. IST on Tuesday, indicating the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI will likely open above its Friday's close of 21,349.40.

Both the NSE Nifty .NSEI and BSE Sensex .BSESN lost about 0.5% last week, snapping their longest weekly winning streak in six years as some investors booked profits.

U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as investors headed into the Christmas holiday weekend, having digested cooler-than-expected inflation data. .N

Asian stocks started the week higher, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 0.18%. MKTS/GLOB

Markets are pricing in a 75% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the Fed in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a 21% chance at the end of November.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Reliance Industries RELI.NS: The company and Walt Disney DIS.N have signed a non-binding term sheet to merge their Indian media operations, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

** One 97 Communications PAYT.NS: Parent of fintech firm Paytm said on Monday there would be a "slight reduction" in its workforce as part of cost-cutting measures, citing Artificial Intelligence-driven automation.

** Zydus Lifesciences ZYDU.NS: Co says U.S. FDA closed its inspection at the API site situated at Changodar, Ahmedabad with 6 observations.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

