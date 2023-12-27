INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to open higher, tracking gains in broader Asia

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - India's benchmark index Nifty 50 will likely open higher on Thursday after hitting fresh record highs in the previous session, fuelled by a global rally over optimism that the U.S. central bank would start cutting rates as soon as next March.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,760 as of 7:45 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI is set to open above its Wednesday's close of 21,654.75.

The NSE Nifty .NSEI and BSE Sensex .BSESN hit all-time highs on Wednesday, with the former notching record highs in 12 sessions of the 18 so far in December.

Analysts say the sentiment is positive and could remain so in the last few days of the week to end the year on a positive note.

The indexes have risen 7.5% each so far this month, helped by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of foreign inflows, and moderation in oil prices. The monthly gains are also the most this year and the highest since July 2022.

U.S. stocks overnight eked out gains, and were on course for monthly, quarterly, and annual gains. Asian shares touched five-month highs on Thursday, supported by bets that the U.S. central bank could cut rate cuts next year. .NMKTS/GLOB

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS: One worker was killed and another injured in a fire incident at a plant in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Wednesday, the state-run refiner said.

** South Indian Bank SIBK.NS: The bank's board has approved a proposal for fundraising for up to 17.50 billion rupees ($210.19 million) via share issue on a right basis.

** Tata Power TTPW.NS: The company has bought project special purpose vehicle Bikaner III Neemrana II Transmission for 186.1 million rupees ($2.24 million).

** Petronet LNG PLNG.NS: The company has signed an agreement with Gopalpur Ports for setting up of LNG Terminal on the east coast of India.

