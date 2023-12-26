INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to open higher, tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 will likely open higher on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian peers, helped by bets of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, though market watchers expect some profit booking to continue.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,550 as of 8:05 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI is set to open above its Tuesday's close of 21,441.35.

The NSE Nifty .NSEI and BSE Sensex .BSESN rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, helped by energy and metals stocks.

Analysts, however, expect the market to consolidate in the last week of 2023 with some investors booking profits, though the equities are anticipated to end the year on a positive note.

The indexes have gained 6.5% each so far this month, respectively, helped by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of foreign inflows, and moderation in oil prices.

U.S. stocks extended their rally overnight on expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates as soon as March. .N

Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbing 0.65%. MKTS/GLOB

Markets are pricing in a 70% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the Fed in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with a 21% chance at the end of November.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Zee Learn ZEEE.NS: Axis Bank files insolvency petition against the company before the National Company Law Tribunal.

** Adani Energy Solutions ADAI.NS: Company receives a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of a special purpose vehicle Halvad Transmission from PFC Consulting.

** SJVN SJVN.NS: Company secures 100 MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, to be developed by its unit SJVN Green Energy at a tentative cost of 5.50 billion rupees ($66.1 million).

($1 = 83.1700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

