INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to open higher tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 is set to open higher on Friday, extending a recovery after Wednesday's fall and tracking Asian and U.S. peers after fresh U.S. growth data added to the improving interest rate outlook.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,378 as of 8:16 a.m. IST, indicating the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI is likely to open above its Thursday close of 21,255.05.

The Nifty and BSE Sensex .BSESN have lost about 0.9% each this week so far, on course to snap a seven-week winning streak where they gained 12.65% and 12.07%, respectively.

The benchmarks have hit fresh record highs in 11 of the 15 sessions in December so far, aided by the return of foreign inflows, improving U.S. rate outlook, and strong macroeconomic data.

However, selling pressure emerged at record-high levels on Wednesday as investors booked profits in recent outperforming segments like state-owned banks, financials and energy. On Thursday, markets recouped some of the losses.

"Domestic equities are likely to move in a range as investor participation is expected to gradually decline globally ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight, after data showed that third-quarter U.S. economic growth was not as robust as previously stated, elevating bets of a rate cut in the first half of 2024.

Investors also await a key U.S. inflation reading that could influence the Fed's rate outlook, due later in the day. Asian shares opened higher. MKTS/GLOB

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS: Department of Economic Affairs grants one-time exemption to the company to achieve the 25% minimum public shareholding threshold within 10 years of listing.

** GMR Airports Infrastructure GMRI.NS: Company enters into binding agreements with NIIF to invest up to 6.75 billion rupees ($81.11 million) in the upcoming Visakhapatnam International Airport in Andhra Pradesh.

** Medplus Health Services MEDP.NS: Company's unit got order from Drugs and Control Authority, suspending its drug license for seven days.

($1 = 83.2160 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

