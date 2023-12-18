INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to open flat as global rally cools

BENGALURU, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty is set to open little changed on Tuesday, as a global rally fueled by hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts showed signs of slowing down, with more Federal Reserve officials pushing back against expectations.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.04% from its overnight close at 21,478 as of 8:09 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 .NSEI is likely to open around its Monday close of 21,418.65.

The Nifty and Sensex .BSESN fell on Monday after rallying to record highs for most of this month. So far in December, the Nifty has risen 6.38%, and is on course for its best month since July 2022.

The rise has been supported by strong domestic macroeconomic data, moderation in oil prices, sustained inflows from mutual fund investors, record fortnightly foreign purchases and improving U.S. rate outlooks.

"Given the recent strong rally, some profit booking cannot be ruled out," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Asian shares steadied early on Tuesday as traders' focus turned on Japan's central bank and whether it might edge further away from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Wall Street equities closed marginally higher overnight, while U.S. Treasury yields rose as more U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushed back against market bets on rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices rose for a second session, as attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade. O/R

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Biocon BION.NS: Company's unit Biocon Biologics completes integration of acquired biosimilars business in 120 countries.

** Vedanta VDAN.NS: Company declares second interim dividend of 11 rupees per shares for fiscal 2024; record date set at Dec. 27.

** Ircon International IRCN.NS: Company awarded 1.04 billion rupees in arbitration matter with Eskom Holdings SOC.

** Devyani International DEVY.NS: India KFC Operator enters Thailand with $129 million deal.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

