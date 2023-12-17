INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to open flat after record rally

BENGALURU, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 is set to open little changed on Monday, while other Asian markets were subdued ahead of Japan's monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was up 0.15% from its overnight close at 21,487 as of 8:15 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 .NSEI is likely to open around its Friday closing level of 21,456.65.

The Nifty and Sensex .BSESN have gained about 6.6% so far this month, and are on course to their best monthly performance in 2023, with the Nifty closing at record highs in nine of 11 sessions.

Besides the easing global interest rate outlook, the rally has been driven by the Reserve Bank of India raising its fiscal 2024 growth forecast, return of foreign inflows, sustained domestic inflows, and moderation in oil prices.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth 427.33 billion rupees ($5.15 billion) in the first half of December, after turning net buyers in November, data from National Securities Depository showed.

Robust growth data in the U.S. and India and hopes of likely rate cuts in the next year have triggered the rally, said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management.

"The impact may be short-lived and the probability of profit booking is very high," Thomas added.

Wall Street equities were subdued on Friday, but extended gains to the seventh week, aided by heightened expectations of rate cut in the first half of 2024 after U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish pivot. .N

Asia stocks slipped in a subdued start to a week where Japan's central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies. MKTS/GLOB

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Tata Power TTPW.NS: Company's unit Tata Power Solar Systems signs contract worth 4.18 billion rupees with NTPC NTPC.NS.

** Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders MAZG.NS: Company signs individual shipbuilding contracts with European client worth approximately $42 million.

** PB Fintech PBFI.NS: Softbank entity SVF Python II Cayman sells 11.42 million shares through open market transactions, at 800.05 rupees per share.

** Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS: Company seeks further extension of a merger deadline from the Indian arm of Japan's Sony Group to make the scheme effective.

($1 = 83.0090 Indian rupees)

India's Nifty set to close 2023 with most monthly gains https://tmsnrt.rs/472f8T4

