INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set to hit new high as dovish Fed triggers global rally

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 is set to open at a new all-time high on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone on the interest rate outlook, triggering a rally in global stocks.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was down 0.07% from its overnight close at 21,227.50, as of 8:10 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 .NSEI will open higher than its Wednesday closing level of 20,926.35.

Wall Street equities surged overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI gaining 1.4% to notch a record closing high.

The Fed acknowledged it is making "real progress" in easing inflation, while maintaining a rate pause and adding that hikes were "not the base case anymore".

Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is aware of the risks of keeping rates higher for too long and lowering them too late, at a press conference after the policy decision, bolstering expectations of a rate cut in early 2024.

The odds of a 25 basis point rate cut in March 2024 rose to 65.9% on Thursday from 39.7% a day before, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Asian markets jumped at the open on Thursday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 1.8%. MKTS/GLOB

India's Nifty 50 .NSEI has scaled new all-time highs in eight of the previous ten sessions, aided by strong quarterly growth, upward revision of the fiscal 2024 growth forecast by the central bank, lower-than-expected retail inflation, moderation in oil prices, and strong foreign and domestic fund inflows.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** State Bank of India SBI.NS: State-owned lender will sign a 70 million euro line of credit for solar PV projects in India, with German development bank KfW.

** NBCC NBCC.NS: Construction company secures work orders worth 15 billion rupees.

** RBL Bank RATB.NS: Lender acquires 8.51% stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for 400 million rupees.

** Biocon BION.NS: Company's unit Bicara Therapeutics completes $165 million Series C financing.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

