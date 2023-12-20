INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty set for muted open after steep drop

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 is set to open little changed on Thursday after profit booking on Wednesday led to its worst session in nine months, while a global stock market rally stalled.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,143 as of 8:15 a.m. IST, indicating the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI is likely to open near its Wednesday close of 21,150.15.

In the previous session, the Nifty and BSE Sensex .BSESNshed 1.41% and 1.30%, respectively, as selling pressure emerged across public sector banks, information technology, energy and metal stocks after a recent rally.

Despite the fall, however, the Nifty is still up 5.05% in December so far, and is likely to post its second-best month in 2023.

The small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 slipped 3.63% and 3.27% on Wednesday, posting their worst session in three months and 12 months, respectively.

The slide comes after a stark outperformance by small- and mid-caps over Nifty 50 in 2023, aided by higher domestic mutual fund inflows into these segments.

Analysts expect the markets to face further consolidation till the end of the year.

Asian shares opened lower after a drop in Wall Street equities overnight ahead of U.S. third quarter growth data on Thursday and a key inflation reading on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Cochin Shipyard COCH.NS: Company signs a 4.88 billion rupees ($58.7 million) contract with India's Ministry of Defence for short refit of Indian Naval ship.

** Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders MAZG.NS: Ministry of Defence signs 16.15 billion rupees contract with company for procuring patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard.

** Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS: Company says it is in talks with Sony Group's India unit about extending a merger deadline to create a $10 billion media and entertainment entity.

** Astrazeneca Pharma India ASTR.NS: Company will launch Enhertu, a drug used to treat adult patients with breast cancer, in January 2024 in India.

($1 = 83.1690 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

