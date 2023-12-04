INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex touch new highs on key wins for the BJP

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Financial and energy stocks led Indian shares to new all-time highs on Monday as key wins for the ruling party in state elections lifted the domestic market, already boosted by strong macroeconomic data and easing global interest rate expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 2.07% to 20,686.80 points, notching a record high for second session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 2.05% to 68,865.12, a record close.

Both the benchmarks logged their best session in 14 months and settled in the over-bought zone.

"The party in Indian equity markets will go on," said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Dua expects a further 5%-8% rally in the benchmark Nifty 50 between now and Lok Sabha elections in May 2024.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors hit new all-time highs on Monday. Financial services .NIFTYFIN rose up 3.23% and energy stocks .NIFTYENR climbed 2.61%, leading sectoral gains. The two indexes account for about 46.5% weightage in Nifty 50 index.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries RELI.NS, ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, HDFC Bank HDBK.NS gained between 1% and 5%.

The Nifty had hit a record high on Friday, on the back of strong quarterly growth and monthly factory activity data.

Larsen & Toubro LART.NS jumped 3.93% after several analysts identified the company as one of their preferred picks, citing potential gains from the government's focus on infrastructure and welfare spending.

Adani group stocks advanced between 1.4% and 10% and topped gains in several sectoral indexes including metals .NIFTYMET and energy .NIFTYENR.

Eicher Motors EICH.NShit a record high on robust November sales.

India's Nifty 50's daily RSI at the highest since August 2022 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Rrt5W4

India's Sensex hits record high for first time since Sept. 15 https://tmsnrt.rs/3T97sLB

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

