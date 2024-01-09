INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex open little changed

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex opened little changed on Wednesday following a drop in Asian peers, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of key inflation readings to the assess interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.06% to 21,531.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.05% to 71,353.10, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

