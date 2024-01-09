News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex open little changed

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

January 09, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex opened little changed on Wednesday following a drop in Asian peers, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of key inflation readings to the assess interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.06% to 21,531.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.05% to 71,353.10, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.