INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex open higher tracking Asian peers

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Friday, extending a recovery after Wednesday's fall and tracking Asian and U.S. peers after fresh U.S. growth data added to the improving interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.17% to 21,291.75 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.15% to 70,970.50, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

