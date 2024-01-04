INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex open higher led by rebound in IT, auto stocks

Updated at 9:27 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 index opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, led by a rebound in auto and information technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.31% to 21,728.40 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.32% to 72,082.23, as of 9:27 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

