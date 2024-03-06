News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex open at record highs as Powell's speech spurs global rally

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

March 06, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 7 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes hit fresh record highs at the open on Thursday, tracking a rally in Asian peers after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured likely rate cuts this year and ruled out near-term risks of economic recession.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.14% to 22,505.30 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.21% to 74,242.74.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sohini Goswami )

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.