INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex hit new record highs tracking global rally

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares extend a record-breaking rally to open at a new all-time high on Thursday, tracking a surge in Asian shares on ever-more aggressive rate cut bets by key central banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.31% to 21,721.10 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.31% to 72,264.17, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

