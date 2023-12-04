INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex hit new record highs for second straight session

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs on Tuesday for a second session in a row, boosted by strong macroeconomic data, bets of a U.S. rate cut in March and the country's ruling party winning key state elections.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.59% to 20,808.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.44% to an all-time high of 69,168.53 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

