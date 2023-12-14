News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex hit new highs as Fed-driven global rally extends

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

December 14, 2023 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensexindexes opened at a new all-time high on Friday, tracking the global stocks rally on elevated bets of a U.S. rate cut by March 2024, after the Federal Reserve's policy meeting earlier this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.45% to 21,279.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.44% to 70,821.30, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

