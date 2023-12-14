INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex hit new highs as Fed-driven global rally extends

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensexindexes opened at a new all-time high on Friday, tracking the global stocks rally on elevated bets of a U.S. rate cut by March 2024, after the Federal Reserve's policy meeting earlier this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.45% to 21,279.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.44% to 70,821.30, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.