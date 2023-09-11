News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty scales new peak; Sensex inches towards record high

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 11, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting a record high for the second consecutive session, ahead of retail inflation data for August.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.45% at 20,079.50 by 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.44% to 67,443.08. While the Nifty hit fresh all-time high on Tuesday, the Sensex is about 0.5% shy of the record high hit on July 20.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

