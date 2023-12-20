News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty posts worst session in nine months; small-, mid-caps tumble

Credit: REUTERS/HEMANSHI KAMANI

December 20, 2023 — 05:26 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 posted its worst session in nine months on Wednesday as investors booked profits, while small and mid-cap stocks tumbled too.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 1.41% to 21,150.15, its worst performance since mid-March, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 1.30% to 70,506.31.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS and Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS were the top losers in Nifty 50, losing 5.76% and 5.35%, respectively.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)

