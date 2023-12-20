News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty opens lower on profit booking after rally

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

December 20, 2023 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 opened lower on Thursday as investors continued to book profits following a recent rally, while a global stock market rally stalled.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI fell 0.62% to 21,022.75 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.58% to 70,090.11, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.