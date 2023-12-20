INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty opens lower on profit booking after rally

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 opened lower on Thursday as investors continued to book profits following a recent rally, while a global stock market rally stalled.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI fell 0.62% to 21,022.75 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.58% to 70,090.11, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

