INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty hits record high for third straight session, boosted by metal stocks

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 index hit a record hit for the third straight session on Wednesday, amid broad-based gains that were led by metal stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.24% to an all-time high of 22,249.40. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.23% at 73,221.01 as of 10:20 a.m. IST.

The broader, more-domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 rose 0.3% each. In contrast, Asian stocks eased as diminishing expectations of early U.S. interest rate cuts sapped risk appetite. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty is exhibiting great strength by rising for the seventh straight session, mainly aided by resilient buying by domestic institutional investors, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic investors have been net buyers in 12 of the 14 sessions so far in February, adding stocks worth 193.37 billion rupees ($2.3 billion).

Metals .NIFTYMET jumped 1.9%, led by a 3% rise in aluminium maker Hindalco HALC.NS, after the company's U.S. subsidiary Novelis filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

Global metal prices climbed on hopes of a demand recovery in top producer and consumer China following its effort to boost its property sector, and supported by a weaker U.S. dollar. MET/L

Hindalco, Tata Steel TISC.NS and JSW Steel JSTL.NS were the top three Nifty 50 gainers, adding between 2% and 3%.

Public sector banks .NIFTYPSU gained 1.6%, while private banks .NIFPVTBNK added 0.5%.

"The fact that fairly valued large banks are now contributing to the rally is a positive signal, and it has the potential to sustain," added Vijayakumar.

Information technology stocks .NIFTYIT dropped 0.3% on fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut.

Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS tumbled 10% on a report that the market regulator found accounting irregularities and after the broadcaster denied it was attempting to salvage its failed deal to merge with Sony India.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.