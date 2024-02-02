News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty hits all-time high

February 02, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight Reliance and information technology stocks, and as the government's fiscal prudence in its budget also boost sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI hit an all time high of 22,126.80.

It was up 1.7% at 22,073 as of 11:54 a.m IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 1.72% to 72,875.

