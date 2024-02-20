INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 trims gains after hitting record high at the open

Updates at 9:20 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares logged meagre gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in public sector banks and jump in Hindalco Industries after its U.S. unit filed for its market debut on Wall Street, while a sustained drop in information technology stocks kept a lid on gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose as much as 0.23% to a new all-time high of 22,248.85, before trimming gains to 0.12% at 22,223.50. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.10% to 73,128.13, as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

This is the third straight session in which the benchmark Nifty has hit new record high levels.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.