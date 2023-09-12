News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 succumbs to profit-taking at record highs; mid-cap rally ends

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 12, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 index dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the blue-chip index hit a record high near the open, while the small-caps and mid-caps snapped an 11-session winning run.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI ended 0.02% lower at 19,993.20, after hitting an all-time high earlier for the second straight session. The 30-member S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.14% higher at 67,221.13.

The volatility index .NIFVIXrose to 11.69, the highest since Aug. 31.

"The profit-booking seen today at near record highs was just a matter of time due to stretched valuations," said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The more domestically-focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 fell 4.1% and 3.07%, respectively, posting their steepest intraday drops for 2023.

The small- and mid-caps have gained 9.4% and 7.7%, respectively, over the last 11 sessions, and have posted numerous record highs along the way.

"Earnings in small- and mid-caps have to catch up to their lofty valuations to justify further rally," said Solanki, echoing Kotak Institutional Equities' concerns.

On the day, oil and gas stocks .NIFOILGAS lost 2.82% as crude oil prices held above $90 a barrel. O/R

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO tumbled 1.86% after India's road transport minister said he would propose an additional 10% tax on diesel vehicles, although he said the proposal was not "currently under active consideration by the government."

Among the rare bright spots were IT stocks .NIFTYIT, which gained 1.03% on the heels of the tech-led rally on Wall Street overnight.

The top Nifty gainers included L&T LART.NS, which jumped to a record high after raising its buyback price. Fellow constituent ICICI Bank ICBK.NS rose 1.25% after the central bank ratified the top roles at the lender.

India's retail inflation data for August is due after the close, with economists estimating inflation eased to 7% from a 15-month high in July.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Janane Venkatraman, Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.