INDIA STOCKS -India's Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Wall Street; Zee in focus

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI is set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking momentum in Wall Street, while broadcaster Zee's shares will be in focus following the termination of a $10 billion merger with Japan's Sony.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 21,780 points as of 8:22 a.m. IST, suggesting that the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI will open above its Saturday session closing of 21,571.80.

Investor focus will be on Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS after Sony Group 6758.Ton Monday scrapped plans for a $10 billion merger of its Indian unit with Zee, citing that the "closing conditions" on the merger were not satisfied despite "good faith discussions".

At least five brokerages downgraded Zee to "sell" from "buy" rating post the news.

Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex .BSESN fell 1.2% each, last week, in their biggest weekly drop since late October 2023.

India's stock market traded in a full session on Saturday, with the Nifty 50 losing 0.23%, weighed down by information technology companies and Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS on posting a smaller-than-expected profit rise.

Asian shares tracked gains in Wall Street after the latter posted a second straight record high on Monday, boosted by tech stocks. MKTS/GLOB

India's Axis Bank AXBK.NS - a Nifty 50 constituent - is among companies that are due to report earnings later in the day.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Cipla CIPL.NS, Indian generic drugmaker reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit, aided by strong North American and domestic demand.

** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on co to stable from negative on signs of robust cash flow in next 12-24 months.

** Hero MotoCorp HROM.NSpartners with CG Motors as its distributor in Nepal

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.