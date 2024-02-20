INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 set to open at new record high

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 reaching fresh all-time highs, aided by sustained domestic inflows, while Asian peers remain muted amid fading hopes of a U.S. rate cut.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 22,251.50 as of 8:01 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI will open above its Tuesday's close of 22,196.95.

The blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex .BSESN, have gained for six straight sessions, each adding about 2.7% over that period. The Nifty 50 has hit new record highs in each of the two sessions so far this week.

In contrast, other Asian peers remained subdued over the last six sessions and were muted on the day, in the face of fading expectations of an early rate cut in the U.S. and unimpressed by China's measures to support its ailing property sector. MKTS/GLOB

Despite the hot U.S. inflation prints last week prompting foreign selling, domestic institutional investors (DII) have emerged as net buyers in 12 of the 14 sessions so far in February. The have added stocks worth 193.37 billion rupees ($2.3 billion), including 14.91 billion rupees on Tuesday, according to provisional stock exchange data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS: India's market regulator found $241 million irregularity in company's accounts, reported Bloomberg.

** Hindalco Industries HALC.NS: Company's U.S. subsidiary Novelis said it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

** Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS: Company said it will set up a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

** Whirlpool of India WHIR.NS: Parent Whirlpool WHR.NSexecuted a sale of 24% stake in its India unit for about $468 million. SBI Mutual Fund, Societe Generale and Nippon India Mutual Fund were among the six buyers who picked up the stake.

($1 = 82.8940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.