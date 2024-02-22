INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50 set to hit record high at open, surfing global rally

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip index Nifty 50 is set to hit a record high for the fifth straight session on Friday, moving in tandem with a global technology stocks-led rally that was triggered by AI-bellwether Nvidia's stellar earnings.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 was trading at 22,312.50 as of 8:13 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI will open above its Thursday's record close of 22,217.45.

The Nifty has hit all-time peaks in each of the four sessions this week and gained about 0.8% over the period, aided by financials and consumer stocks.

The Sensex has added 1% this week so far and is about 300 points away from its record high.

The S&P 500 index .SPX and Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI both jumped to record closing highs on Thursday, powered by chipmaker Nvidia's NVDA.Osurge after its bumper earnings and outlook. The Nasdaq .IXIC added about 3%.

European shares rose to a record high on Thursday and the euphoria carried over into the Asian markets on Friday. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ000PUS gained over 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 .N225, fresh off an Nvidia-powered record high on Thursday, rose another 2%. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting hinted "at a dialing down of hawkishness, with two members materially more dovish, as members showed optimism over robust growth," Barclays analysts said in a note.

They expected India's central bank to cut rates in June.

Domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth 18.24 billion rupees ($220.1 million), on a net basis, on Thursday while foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded stocks worth 14.10 billion rupees.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Vodafone Idea VODA.NS will hold a board meeting on Feb. 27 to consider fundraising proposals.

** Prataap Snacks PRAT.NSsaid it is not in negotiations with ITC ITC.NS for a stake sale, as media reports had said.

** Concord Biotech CONB.NSreceived a certificate of good manufacturing practices from the Kenyan government for its Ahmedabad plant.

** Eureka Forbes EURK.BO: Lunolux sold a 10% stake via block deals to buyers including Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio and Morgan Stanley Asia. ($1 = 82.8640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.