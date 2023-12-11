INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains; global markets' rally fades

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes pared early gains on Monday, as global stocks' rally stalled over doubts about the expected U.S. rate cut in March 2024, ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading and central bank policy decisions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.13% to 20,997.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.15% higher at 69,928.53.

Both indexes gained about 0.3% each during the session, with the Sensex surpassing 70,000 levels for the first time in intraday trade.

Asian markets declined. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUSlost 0.33% on worries about the U.S. rate outlook on the back of stronger-than-expected jobs data and deflationary concerns in China. MKTS/GLOB

The U.S. consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate decision, both due later in the week, are likely to influence the near-term interest rate outlook and market trajectory, two analysts said.

"India represents the single best choice in both Asia ex-Japan and emerging market universes," analysts at Macquarie said in a note, citing strong domestic fund flows, steady earnings and return of foreign fund inflows as key supporting factors for the rally in Indian markets.

Pharma stocks .NIPHARM fell 0.76%, led by a 5.04% decline in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS after its facility in Hyderabad city received observations from the US' drug regulator. The stock was also the top Nifty 50 loser.

Energy .NIFTYENR gained 0.40%, supported by the ongoing drop in crude oil prices.

Brent Crude futures LCOc1 recorded their seventh consecutive week of losses on Friday, and hovered around $76 per barrel in Asian trading hours. A fall in oil prices is positive for importers of the commodity like India. O/R

The more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained 0.74% and 0.84%, respectively, supported by domestic mutual fund inflows.

India's Sensex pares gains after hitting 70,000 for first time https://tmsnrt.rs/3Rc3BL0

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.