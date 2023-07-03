INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex set for flat open

BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted open on Tuesday after scaling new highs in each of the previous three sessions, as analysts cautioned of profit booking at higher levels.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.04% at 19,447.50, as of 8:08 a.m. IST.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESNindexes hit fresh record highs on Monday, aided by broad sectoral gains, with financial services in the lead.

Three of the top 10 constituents of Nifty 50, ITC ITC.NS, Larsen & Toubro LART.NS and Axis Bank AXBK.NS are hovering around record highs.

Financials .NIFFIN, bank .NSEBANK, auto .NIFTYAUTO, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) .NIFTYFMCG indexes are also at all-time high levels.

The smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 and midcaps .NIFMDCP100 clocked new 52-week and record highs as well.

Both Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN are in an overbought zone, with the technical indicator relative strength index (RSI) above 70 in the last three sessions for Nifty and two for Sensex.

"Due to temporary overbought conditions, we could see some profit booking at higher levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

On Monday, foreign institutional investors bought 19.96 billion rupees ($243.7 million) of Indian equities on a net basis, while domestic investors sold 3.38 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Wall Street equities edged higher on Monday, but mixed economic data weighed on sentiment and capped the gains. Asian equities remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Lupin LUPN.NS: Co receives approval from U.S. FDA for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray, which has an estimated annual sales of $69 million in the United States.

** Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS: Co says new loans booked during June quarter grew 34% Y/Y to 9.94 million.

** Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS: Co says standalone revenue from operations for June quarter at 115.85 billion rupees, up 18.1% Y/Y.

** Vedanta VDAN.NS: Co's total aluminium production up 2% Y/Y in June quarter.

($1 = 81.9127 Indian Rupees)

India's Nifty 50 in overbought zone https://tmsnrt.rs/44uNb5y

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

