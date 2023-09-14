INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex scale new peaks on hopes of Fed rate pause

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's main indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex rose to hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday, led by metals and real estate stocks, after U.S. inflation data cemented the likelihood of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.41% at a record 20,152.65 as of 9:53 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNclimbed 0.37% to 67,715.44.

The Nifty had scaled new peaks on Monday and Tuesday, while the Sensex hit a record high for the first time since July 20 on Thursday.

All the 13 major sectors logged gains, with metals .NIFTYMETrising over 2% and realty stocks .NIFTYREAL adding 1.75%.

The more domestically focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100, which witnessed elevated volatility earlier this week, gained 1% each.

"The undertone for Indian markets remains positive, aided by strong macro data and steady retail inflows although foreign selling has begun in September," Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets said, adding that the benchmarks could see "further upside, but with higher volatility."

Gandhi, however, cautioned that the valuations are still on the higher side, which could cap the gains.

Analysts also said that the likelihood of a Fed rate pause would support the sentiment in the coming days.

However, the overall retail inflation accelerated 3.7% in August, the most in 14 months, on rising gasoline prices. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Bombay Dyeing and Mfg > surged 18% after announcing it willsell a land parcel in Mumbai to a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Realty and Development.

Suven Pharmaceuticals SUVH.NSclimbed 4% after government approved foreign investment of up to 95.89 billion rupees in the drug maker.

