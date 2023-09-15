INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex scale new highs on IT, metals boost

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes hit new record highs for the second consecutive session on Friday, led by metals on strong China data and information technology (IT) stocks on improving U.S. interest rate outlook.

Bajaj Auto was the top Nifty gainer and powered the auto index .NIFTYAUTO 1% higher.

Strides Pharma SRID.NSsurged as much as 11.50% to a near 20-month high after the drug maker's Singapore unit got tentative U.S. FDA approval for a drug used for anti-retroviral therapy in HIV patients.

($1 = 83.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

