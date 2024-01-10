News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex open higher, tracking Asian peers

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

January 10, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound in their Asian peers and as investors awaited key company earnings results and the U.S. inflation reading for cues on interest rates.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI added 0.40% to 21,705.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.38% to 71,927.75, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

