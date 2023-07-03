News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex open higher led by financials

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 03, 2023 — 11:50 pm EDT

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, aided by broad-based gains led by financialsamid sustained momentum.

The Nifty .NSEI index rose as much as 0.47% to 19,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.59% to 65,586.60, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

Both the benchmarks have hit record highs for four sessions in a row.

($1 = 81.9127 Indian Rupees)

India's Nifty 50 in overbought zone https://tmsnrt.rs/44uNb5y

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

