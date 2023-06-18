INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex open higher ahead of Powell's speech

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes extended gains from last week on Monday ahead of China's interest rate decision and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the central bank's rate trajectory.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.15% at 18,853.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.12% to 63,460.50.

