News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex open higher ahead of Powell's speech

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 18, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes extended gains from last week on Monday ahead of China's interest rate decision and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the central bank's rate trajectory.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.15% at 18,853.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.12% to 63,460.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.