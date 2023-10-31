INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex log worst month in 2023

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chips fell on Tuesday to log their worst month in 2023 as elevated U.S. interest rates triggered persistent sales by foreign investors, while a rise in oil prices due to the Middle East conflict also added to the selling pressure.

The concerns around the Middle East conflict have led to a spike in oil prices, a negative for net importers like India. O/R

More tellingly, the U.S. Federal Reserve's rhetoric of higher-for-longer rates has helped send U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs, making them more attractive for investors.

As a result, foreign investors have offloaded 228.50 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) worth of Indian shares so far in October, the most for any month since January.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates at its policy decision after the bell on Wednesday, but Chair Jerome Powell's commentary will be key.

Any indication of rates remaining high for a prolonged period will weigh on IT stocks, which have already warned of weak spending by their U.S. and European clients. The IT index .NIFTYITlost 0.19% on the day and 3.78% for the month - its worst in 2023.

"The domestic market is factoring prolonged high interest rates in the U.S. The persistent foreign selling in Indian shares due to higher U.S. yields will also trigger consolidation," said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Also weighing on sentiment was a drop in Asian markets after the Bank of Japan tweaked its bond yield control policy. MKTS/GLOB

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO lost 0.67% ahead of monthly sales data. Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS, Eicher Motors EICH.NS fell 2.62% and 1.85% respectively, and were among the top losers on the Nifty.

India's Nifty 50 set for worst monthly slide in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3QmxjfQ

FPI selling in Indian shares rises to 9-month high in October https://tmsnrt.rs/3QBN0kM

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.