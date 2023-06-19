News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex inch towards record highs; broader indexes outperform

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

June 19, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes advanced on Monday and inched towards fresh record highs, aided by broad-based gains, while broader peers extended their rally to record levels.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.05% at 18,835.55 as of 10:10 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.04% to 63,411.90.

The Nifty 50 came within 10 points of the previous record high of 18,887.60.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.2%.

Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers, with midcaps .NIFMDCP100 rising over 0.6% to a fresh record high and smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 hitting an over one-year high.

Meanwhile, global equities were mostly lower on caution ahead of China's rate decision on Tuesday and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

"We are eyeing the 19,100 mark in Nifty and expect 18,400-18,550 zone to offer a cushion in case of profit taking."

Among individual stocks, Jindal Steel and Power JNSP.NS jumped 5% after Kotak Insitutional Equities upgraded it to "buy" and raised target price to 740 rupees from 580 rupees.

Non-banking financial companies like Bajaj Finance BJFN.NSand Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS rose over 2% each after several brokerages including Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and HSBC reiterated a positive view on the sector.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS lost 2% and was the top Nifty 50 loser. The two-wheeler maker's shares have fallen for four sessions in a row on a probe by the country's corporate affairs ministry into alleged diversion of funds.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

