INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex inch towards record highs

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

June 20, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes inched towards all-time highsearly on Wednesday, aided by broad based gains across sectors ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index rose 0.10% to 18,835.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.19% to 63,447.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

