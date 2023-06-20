INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex inch towards record highs

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes inched towards all-time highsearly on Wednesday, aided by broad based gains across sectors ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index rose 0.10% to 18,835.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.19% to 63,447.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

