INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex hit record highs on rising hopes of a Fed rate pause

September 13, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher and hit fresh all-time highs on Thursday, as sentiment improved after U.S. inflation data cemented the likelihood of a pause in the rate hike cycle by the Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.29% to a new all-time high of 20,127.95 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.24% to 67,627.03.

The Nifty had scaled new peaks on Monday and Tuesday, while the Sensex hit a record high for the first time since July 20.

($1 = 82.9000 Indian rupees)

