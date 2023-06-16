INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh closing highs

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes logged new closing highs on Friday and posted gains for the fourth week in a row, as U.S. data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish than expected.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index closed 0.74% up at 18,826.00, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.74% to 63,384.58.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN leading gains after Morgan Stanley said large private banks remain in a sweet spot due to asset quality normalisation.

The brokerage identified ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, Axis Bank AXBK.NS and IndusInd Bank INBK.NS as its top sectoral picks.

Broader indexes also extended gains, with the midcap index .NIFMDCP100 settling at new record high of 35,144.30 and smallcap index .NIFSMCP100 closing at its highest since April 11, 2022.

Analysts expect the ongoing rally to sustain, albeit after a period of consolidation.

"The consolidation phase will provide investors time to accumulate and be positioned for a rally, which could strengthen over next three to six months," said Kaizad Hozdar, investment advisor at TrustPlutus Wealth.

Among individual stocks, HDFC Life Insurance HDFL.NS and SBI Life Insurance SBIL.NS were among the top Nifty gainers after analysts expected lower exposure to high-ticket policies to offset the adverse impact due to new tax laws.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland ASOK.NSrose nearly 4.5% to a nine-month high after analysts saw benefits from the automaker's expansion plans, focus on margin improvement and pricing discipline.

Nifty 50 settles at record closing high level https://tmsnrt.rs/3X8G9Ru

